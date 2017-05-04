Max prison time for robbery

Philip A. Martin, 28, of 5380 Johnson Ridge Road, was sentenced in Washington County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kerenyi's courtroom Friday to the maximum in prison for one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. In November, he robbed the Par Mar gas station, located at 100 Fifth St. in Beverly, with a BB gun.

