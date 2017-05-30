Marietta Middle student arrested for alleged threats
The eighth-grader was arrested Saturday on two charges of aggravated menacing and will remain in custody until at least June 21, following a court hearing on Monday. According to the Marietta Police Department, the 14-year-old boy made threats to another student via Snapchat, saying he would The threats began May 15 via Snapchat to another student.
