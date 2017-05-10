Marietta man who sold heroin gets 6 years for involuntary manslaughter
A Warren Township man will serve the next six years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and for one count of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ryan J. Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta, was sentenced on Thursday morning in Common Pleas Judge Randall Burnworth's courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC