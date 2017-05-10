Marietta man who sold heroin gets 6 years for involuntary manslaughter

A Warren Township man will serve the next six years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and for one count of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ryan J. Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta, was sentenced on Thursday morning in Common Pleas Judge Randall Burnworth's courtroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.