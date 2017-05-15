Makeover at 304 Putnam St.

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Marietta Health Department nurses Kim Ross, left, and Julie DePuy, right, clean up toys in the new children's waiting area in Marietta's 304 Putnam St. city building Tuesday. With new offices, restrooms, roof and a working heating, venting and air conditioning system, city employees within the walls of 304 Putnam St., Marietta, are thankful for an upgraded workspace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.