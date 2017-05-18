Lot a clean slate
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Workers with Ken Strahler Masonry demolish the house at 506 Front St. early Thursday morning. Smitty's Pizza plans to clean up and someday use the lot where a home stood after completing the demolition of 506 Front St. in Marietta Thursday.
