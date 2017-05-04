Library drive-thru opening
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Justin Ayers with Easton Printing Company puts the final letter up on the front of the new drive-thru library location on Thursday. Beginning Saturday, residents will be able to get their library books from the comfort of their own vehicle when the drive-thru version of the Washington County Public Library officially opens.
