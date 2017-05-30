Huggins touts value of hard work

Huggins touts value of hard work

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Marietta Times

Bob Huggins, head basketball coach at West Virginia University, spoke about the necessity of hard work and the ability to embrace change when necessary to succeed during a presentation at the Smoot Theatre on Tuesday in a program organized by Shale Crescent USA. About 500 area business leaders and residents attended Tuesday's program by Shale Crescent USA, which is an economic development initiative focused on attracting high-energy intensive manufacturing industries to the Mid-Ohio Valley and encouraging business growth based upon the area's natural assets, geographic location, experienced workforce and abundant natural gas with the lowest natural gas prices in the developed world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Dennis Riley and Delbert Riley the same pers... May 26 Interesting 1
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May 3 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May '17 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr '17 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr '17 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr '17 Reinbo love 7
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC