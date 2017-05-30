Huggins touts value of hard work

Bob Huggins, head basketball coach at West Virginia University, spoke about the necessity of hard work and the ability to embrace change when necessary to succeed during a presentation at the Smoot Theatre on Tuesday in a program organized by Shale Crescent USA. About 500 area business leaders and residents attended Tuesday's program by Shale Crescent USA, which is an economic development initiative focused on attracting high-energy intensive manufacturing industries to the Mid-Ohio Valley and encouraging business growth based upon the area's natural assets, geographic location, experienced workforce and abundant natural gas with the lowest natural gas prices in the developed world.

