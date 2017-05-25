Honoring history

Honoring history

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Jean Yost, member of the Marietta chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, gives the keynote address at the Memorial Service for the Revolutionary War Patriots of the Northwest Territory Thursday in Mound Cemetery. With wind rippling through the flags posted in Mound Cemetery, representatives of 20 chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered Thursday in honor of those who fought for the freedom of the American colonies and the freedom of all.

