Head-on crash kills 1

According to a release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 2:34 p.m. Jimmie L. Conway, 64, of Malta, was operating a 1999 Saturn SL while traveling north on Ohio 60. Joseph E. Carter, 27, of Lower Salem, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Express while traveling south. Bonnie J. Conway, 59, of Malta, was a passenger in the Saturn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.