Frozen treat stand returns

Janelle Patterson The Marietta Times Lizzie Lehman, 16, of Marietta, scoops ice cream in her new shop, Kreamy Kreations, located at the Ohio River levee Wednesday. Ice cream, shakes and hot dogs along the Ohio River levee will be part of summer once again as Kreamy Kreations has re-opened after several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.