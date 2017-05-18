Former post commander charged by FBI

MARIETTA The former commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 10:30 a.m. today for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law. William P. Elschlager, 48, of 305 Masonic Park Road, Devola, was arrested Tuesday near his home just after 5:30 p.m. by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and is scheduled for an initial appearance today in federal court in Columbus at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Terrence P. Kemp.

