Former post commander charged by FBI
MARIETTA The former commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 10:30 a.m. today for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law. William P. Elschlager, 48, of 305 Masonic Park Road, Devola, was arrested Tuesday near his home just after 5:30 p.m. by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and is scheduled for an initial appearance today in federal court in Columbus at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Terrence P. Kemp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC