Former post commander charged by FBI

Former post commander charged by FBI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

MARIETTA The former commander of the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 10:30 a.m. today for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law. William P. Elschlager, 48, of 305 Masonic Park Road, Devola, was arrested Tuesday near his home just after 5:30 p.m. by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies and is scheduled for an initial appearance today in federal court in Columbus at 2:30 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Terrence P. Kemp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May 3 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May 1 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC