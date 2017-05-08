Favorite Recipes of 1959'
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Scott Britton, executive director of The Castle, explains the history of the "Norwood Methodist Church Favorite Recipes of 1959" cookbook as he introduces the first course of a dinner held by The Castle Monday at the Norwood United Methodist Church. Stepping back in time for a taste of history Monday, 40 local residents enjoyed foods that were popular post-World War II courtesy of The Castle's food history program: The Nifty Fifties.
