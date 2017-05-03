Ex-Tiger Boosters treasurer indicted

An indictment for money allegedly stolen from the Marietta Tiger Athletic Boosters by the club's treasurer, was among the 22 people indicted by a Washington County grand jury this month. The club's former treasurer, Tara Hupp, 53, of 5250 State Route 26, Marietta, was charged Nov. 2, with the alleged theft of at least $30,000 in booster funds.

