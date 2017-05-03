Ex-Tiger Boosters treasurer indicted
An indictment for money allegedly stolen from the Marietta Tiger Athletic Boosters by the club's treasurer, was among the 22 people indicted by a Washington County grand jury this month. The club's former treasurer, Tara Hupp, 53, of 5250 State Route 26, Marietta, was charged Nov. 2, with the alleged theft of at least $30,000 in booster funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany sparks
|13 hr
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC