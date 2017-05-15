Evolution of the Emancipation Proclam...

Evolution of the Emancipation Proclamation' at next MOV Civil War Roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marietta Times

The next regular meeting of the Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Oho Valley will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 320 Second St., in Marietta. Peter N. Cultice, Esquire, will present, In the summer of 1862, after a year of protracted and bloody fighting, the Civil War ground to a stalemate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer May 6 Bishop Tutu fan 1
Tiffany sparks May 3 Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May 1 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC