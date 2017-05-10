Employers busy at Job Fair
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Robin Hewitt, 58, of Parkersburg, right, speaks with Tracy Gault, nurse recruiter for Camden Clark Medical Center, Friday at The Marietta Times Job Fair in the Lafayette Hotel ballroom. Job seekers looking for manufacturing, clerical and medical career opportunities flocked to the Lafayette Hotel ballroom Friday for The Marietta Times job fair.
