Drug dealer gets 6 years in prison

The Warren Township drug dealer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday. Ryan J. Vogt, 27, of 1915 Silver Globe Road, Marietta, will be serving time behind bars for one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.