Donations fund downtown flowers

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Peggy Douglas, an employee of Huck's Greenhouse, waters some of the 300 purple petunia baskets which will be hung in downtown Marietta thanks to donations from the community. Within three days of launching the Save Our Flowers campaign, Marietta Main Street has exceeded its $4,000 goal to fund the maintenance of flower baskets downtown.

