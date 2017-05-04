Delta Queen fans watch Congress
For many years the sound of calliope music would lure crowds to the banks of the Ohio River where they welcomed the Delta Queen excursion steamboat to Marietta. But in 2008 the vessel made its last stop in the Pioneer City, due to a federal maritime regulation that forced the 1920s-era vessel into retirement.
