Day of Prayer ceremonies held in Wood County
Christians around the Mid-Ohio Valley joined others around the country Thursday in asking God's blessing on the nation as part of the National Day of Prayer. More than 60 people gathered in downtown Parkersburg's Bicentennial Park at noon as dozens more did so in Williamstown and Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC