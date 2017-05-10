Council committee accepts 2 donations

Marietta City Council's Lands, Buildings and Parks Committee passed three items on to be considered for legislation Tuesday, including two donations to the west side waterfront. The Marietta Civitan Club, in honor of a coming 100th anniversary, petitioned council to allow for the donation of a park bench to be installed on an existing concrete slab along the River Trail near Fort Street in Harmar.

