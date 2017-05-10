Commissioners continue talks about se...

Commissioners continue talks about sewer dispute

The Washington County Commissioners entered into executive session with Washington County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Coil Thursday to approve a letter to Marietta city attorney Matt Dooley and to acknowledge receipt of a letter from Attorney General Mike DeWine's office. The letters are related to ongoing matters regarding the sewer dispute between the city, the county and the Ohio EPA, according to commission clerk Rick Peoples.

