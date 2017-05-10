Commissioners continue talks about sewer dispute
The Washington County Commissioners entered into executive session with Washington County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Coil Thursday to approve a letter to Marietta city attorney Matt Dooley and to acknowledge receipt of a letter from Attorney General Mike DeWine's office. The letters are related to ongoing matters regarding the sewer dispute between the city, the county and the Ohio EPA, according to commission clerk Rick Peoples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC