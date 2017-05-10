College credit plus
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Warren High School Sophomore Trinity Myers works with student advisor Jason Halbleib to get enrolled for fall classes at Washington State Community College on Wednesday. It's graduation season and several area high schools not only have seniors graduating with high school diplomas but also their associate degrees from Washington State Community College as well.
