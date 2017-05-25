Children's Choir performs
The Marietta Children's Choir, under the direction of Scott Rieder, recently performed their spring concert on May 4 at First Congregational Church. The program is open to all fourth- through eighth-graders in the Valley and auditions for the 2017-2018 season will be held May 16 and May 23 at Hermann Fine Arts Center on the Marietta College campus.
