Children's Choir performs

The Marietta Children's Choir, under the direction of Scott Rieder, recently performed their spring concert on May 4 at First Congregational Church. The program is open to all fourth- through eighth-graders in the Valley and auditions for the 2017-2018 season will be held May 16 and May 23 at Hermann Fine Arts Center on the Marietta College campus.

