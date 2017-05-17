Charges dropped against ex-patrol commander

The former commander of the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol now faces no charges in Washington County after 10 counts of unauthorized use of the law enforcement automated database system, all fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed in Washington County Common Pleas Court Monday. William P. Elschlager, 48, of 305 Masonic Park Road, Devola, still faces one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and six counts of theft, also third-degree felonies, in Delaware County, where he previously served as an OSHP sergeant and allegedly stole guns from evidence that had been reported destroyed.

