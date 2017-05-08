Campus news
"It gives us such great pleasure to see students' hard work result in an education that will help set them up for success in the next exciting chapter of their lives." Given the flexibility of the 100% online university's course schedule, Grantham students finish their programs and graduate each week of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC