Bond denied for alleged drug dealer c...

Bond denied for alleged drug dealer charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Marietta Times

Murvine was arrested April 26 by authorities in connection with the January overdose death of a Williamstown resident. Murvine is alleged to have sold a controlled substance to the person, who later died of a fetanyl overdose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany sparks 13 hr Nunya 1
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16) May 1 Sadfriend 4
New redhead in town Apr 28 Reinbo love 2
Crazy Brandon Layman Apr 28 Reinbo love 1
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Apr 28 Reinbo love 7
Who knows Steve Hupp??? Apr 27 Really 1
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC