Bicycle safety emphasized

May is Ohio Bike Helmet Safety Month and the City of Marietta Health Department is partnering with the state to educate children and their parents about the importance of riding safely. "We have a health department line item for $1,500 just for bike helmets and a grant that provides an additional 72 helmets," The grant is through Put A Lid On It, a program through the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

