Bicycle safety emphasized
May is Ohio Bike Helmet Safety Month and the City of Marietta Health Department is partnering with the state to educate children and their parents about the importance of riding safely. "We have a health department line item for $1,500 just for bike helmets and a grant that provides an additional 72 helmets," The grant is through Put A Lid On It, a program through the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mid-Ohio Valley residents gather for day of prayer
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|1
|Tiffany sparks
|May 3
|Nunya
|1
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink (Nov '16)
|May 1
|Sadfriend
|4
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC