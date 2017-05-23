AEP Ohio spreads the word

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Asplundh work planner Robbie Jenks sets a door hanger with information about AEP Ohio's stump removal plan along Eighth Street Tuesday. AEP Ohio hit the pavement Tuesday, letting residents along the 600 block of Eighth Street know what's next in the wake of the eight trees removed from the block last month.

