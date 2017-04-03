Young students nurture chicks

Young students nurture chicks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Marietta Times

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Kindergartener Bionca Nunn, 6, holds a baby chick before it left to go to its new home on Thursday after hatching and growing at Phillips Elementary School. From incubating to saying their goodbyes, elementary schools across the county have had the opportunity to watch baby chicks hatch and grow right in their classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb '17 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC