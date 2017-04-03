Young students nurture chicks

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Kindergartener Bionca Nunn, 6, holds a baby chick before it left to go to its new home on Thursday after hatching and growing at Phillips Elementary School. From incubating to saying their goodbyes, elementary schools across the county have had the opportunity to watch baby chicks hatch and grow right in their classroom.

