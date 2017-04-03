Young students nurture chicks
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Kindergartener Bionca Nunn, 6, holds a baby chick before it left to go to its new home on Thursday after hatching and growing at Phillips Elementary School. From incubating to saying their goodbyes, elementary schools across the county have had the opportunity to watch baby chicks hatch and grow right in their classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar 16
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC