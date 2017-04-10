Woman sentenced for role in theft scheme

A Stockport woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to complicity to commit grand theft, a fifth-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 days jail and one year of community control Friday in Washington County Common Pleas Court. Patricia Mozingo, 35, of 2523 State Route 266, Stockport, was an employee of Ohio Auto Loan in January of 2016 when the company realized Mozingo had taken out a fake loan in the amount of $4,000.

