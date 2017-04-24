Woman accused of embezzling as church treasurer
A Marietta woman trusted with the purse of Wingett Run Church of Christ was arrested Tuesday for embezzlement charges after more than $25,000 was discovered missing from the organization's coffers. The church, located on Ludlow Township 64, had Julie R. Rinard, 44, of 132 Acme St., Marietta, serve as treasurer for several years until her resignation last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr 17
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC