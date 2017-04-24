Woman accused of embezzling as church treasurer

A Marietta woman trusted with the purse of Wingett Run Church of Christ was arrested Tuesday for embezzlement charges after more than $25,000 was discovered missing from the organization's coffers. The church, located on Ludlow Township 64, had Julie R. Rinard, 44, of 132 Acme St., Marietta, serve as treasurer for several years until her resignation last November.

