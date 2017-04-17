Washington Sheriff
* Erica T. Kidder, 1244 Dragstrip Road, Belpre, for failure to appear for a pretrial on a receiving stolen property charge. * Rhonda D. Clark, 1685 Wynncrest Drive, Marietta, for failed to appear for jail on an original charge of driving without consent.
