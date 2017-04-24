Volunteer Week worth celebrating each...

Volunteer Week worth celebrating each year

National Volunteer Week started Sunday and it's a great time to appreciate the work done in our community by people who volunteer their time to serve, for example, as hospital helpers, youth baseball, soccer, basketball and football coaches, Girl Scout and Boy Scout leaders. Look around Marietta and chances are you will see how a volunteer's selfless efforts made our community better.

