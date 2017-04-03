Two arrested in Marietta drug raid

Two arrested in Marietta drug raid

An investigation by agents of the Ohio Organized Crimes Investigations Commission, Washington Morgan Noble Major Crimes Task Force resulted in a search warrant at a residence and the confiscation of drugs. On Wednesday agents conducted a search warrant at 715 Cisler Drive, Marietta.

