Trial delayed for ex-patrol commander
William Elschlager, right, appears in Judge Mark Kerenyi's Common Pleas Courtroom with his attorney, George Cosenza on Monday. PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times The trial has been continued once again for the former commander of the Marietta Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, who was arrested in January 2016 for several charges including third-degree felonies of abduction and stalking.
