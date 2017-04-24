Top seniors thank teachers, mentors
Marietta High School senior Hannah Crone gives her teacher and cross country coach Amanda Mercer a hug after honoring her during the Academic Excellence Recognition Awards on Thursday evening at the Marietta Shrine Club. PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times More than 50 of Marietta High School's seniors honored coaches, mentors and teachers during the Academic Excellence Recognition Awards Thursday evening.
