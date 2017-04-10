Seniors can apply for farmers' market coupons
Seniors who meet the income eligibility guidelines, will soon be receiving some welcome relief from rising food budgets. Administered in the region by the Buckeye Hills Aging & Disability program, The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides income-eligible senior citizens with special coupons worth $50 to enjoy locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.
