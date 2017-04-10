Registry of rental owners, managers is needed

We support a proposed rental registry for the City of Marietta and we think City Council should approve the measure at its meeting April 20. The rental registry would require the owners and property managers of rental property within city limits to provide contact information, such as a name and phone number, to the city. The idea is that if a problem arises, such as issues with trash or grass, or a complaint about the property is levied, the city can pick up the phone and quickly notify the property manager or owner.

