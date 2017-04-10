Registry of rental owners, managers i...

Registry of rental owners, managers is needed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marietta Times

We support a proposed rental registry for the City of Marietta and we think City Council should approve the measure at its meeting April 20. The rental registry would require the owners and property managers of rental property within city limits to provide contact information, such as a name and phone number, to the city. The idea is that if a problem arises, such as issues with trash or grass, or a complaint about the property is levied, the city can pick up the phone and quickly notify the property manager or owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar 16 Iamyournightmare 3
Christie Sallee (Mar '16) Feb '17 Earl 4
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC