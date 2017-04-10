Reaction to lost trees shouldn't be a...

Reaction to lost trees shouldn't be a surprise

The shade is gone and some Marietta residents are already feeling heated this week about the recent removal of some large trees along Eighth Street. The trees, removed by AEP in order to accommodate higher utility poles, are just some of the first cuts to be made as part of a $330 million investment to add a new electricity circuit to provide better reliable service.

