Rate hike for 1,100 county sewer customers

Sewer rates will go up for some 1,100 customers in the county based on a motion that was passed at Thursday's meeting of the Washington County Commissioners. Commissioner David White made the motion to increase the monthly payment by $1.50, from $64 to $65.50, beginning July 1. Commissioners Ron Feathers and Rick Walters agreed with the motion and it was passed.

