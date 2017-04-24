Rate hike for 1,100 county sewer customers
Sewer rates will go up for some 1,100 customers in the county based on a motion that was passed at Thursday's meeting of the Washington County Commissioners. Commissioner David White made the motion to increase the monthly payment by $1.50, from $64 to $65.50, beginning July 1. Commissioners Ron Feathers and Rick Walters agreed with the motion and it was passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New redhead in town
|19 hr
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|19 hr
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|19 hr
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Thu
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC