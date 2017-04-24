Proposed tax increase would hurt families, businesses
Hello, my name is Austin James. I live and work here in the city of Marietta and I would like to share my thoughts on the proposed city tax increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New redhead in town
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|2
|Crazy Brandon Layman
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|1
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Apr 28
|Reinbo love
|7
|Who knows Steve Hupp???
|Apr 27
|Really
|1
|Director of wcjfs
|Apr 20
|Now u kno
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC