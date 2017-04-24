Police explain social media consequen...

Police explain social media consequences to high school students

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Marietta police officials have been talking with Marietta High School students during weekly meetings in hopes of preventing future cases of cyberbullying and child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
New redhead in town Apr 17 Joshie 1
What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer? Apr 17 Ohno 2
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar '17 Iamyournightmare 3
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC