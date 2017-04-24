Peoples Bank welcomes assistant vice ...

Peoples Bank welcomes assistant vice president, financial adviser

Peoples Bank recently hired Robert Fennell as assistant vice president, financial adviser, at the Marietta bank's office, 138 Putnam St. Fennell, will help clients reach their investment goals through a comprehensive selection of investment services and products offered by Peoples Bank, Trust and Investment Services. "We are very pleased to welcome Bob, with his 41 plus years of experience, to our trust and investment services team," Fennell attended Ohio Northern University and Washington State Community College.

