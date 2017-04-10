Parking changes urged around center

Representatives and patrons of the O'Neill Center lobbied Marietta City Council's Streets Committee for changes to current parking regulations around the center Wednesday. Jim Moon, of Marietta, said he and his wife are among a group of 32 to 48 center patrons who attend bridge tournaments weekly at the center and that the majority of the group have mobility concerns which make walking a block or more prohibitive from attending the center's activities.

