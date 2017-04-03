Open for the season: W.P. Snyder Jr.
With the calendar pages now turned to April, it's time once again for the opening of the Ohio River Museum and W.P. Snyder Jr. on the banks of the Muskingum River in Marietta. The attractions open in April each year and are now open several days a week.
