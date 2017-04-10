New Blennerhassett info explained for Belpre Founders Day
New information about Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett and their island home was part of the 228th celebration of the Belpre Founders Day Dinner. Ray Swick, a retired historian for the West Virginia Parks System, was the featured speaker Tuesday at the dinner at the Belpre Church of Christ.
