Murvine charged with murder in overdo...

Murvine charged with murder in overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

For the second time in recent weeks, a Wood County law enforcement agency has filed a murder charge against a suspect in connection with a drug overdose death. On Tuesday, the Williamstown Police Department, in conjunction with the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, filed a charge of first-degree murder against Christopher Scott Murvine, 27, of Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Director of wcjfs Apr 20 Now u kno 1
New redhead in town Apr 17 Joshie 1
What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer? Apr 17 Ohno 2
Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16) Mar '17 Iamyournightmare 3
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb '17 Deb42 2
News Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Mans best friend 4
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan '17 Wimpy 6
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC