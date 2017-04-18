More Recycling
The mantra is often repeated in schools, on egg cartons and by those conscious of the environmental implications of waste piling up in landfills, particularly on Earth Day. "We hope that people will first reduce their waste and then reuse the materials that they can, or make that material available for others to reuse."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Director of wcjfs
|Thu
|Now u kno
|1
|New redhead in town
|Apr 17
|Joshie
|1
|What does everyone think of Mark and Jess Cramer?
|Apr 17
|Ohno
|2
|Andrew J Lucas (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Iamyournightmare
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb '17
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC