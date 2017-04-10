Montessori kids learn trike safety, help St. Jude
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Jake Summer, 3, rides his bike during the Trike-A-Thon for St. Mary School's Montessori preschool in the gym on Tuesday. Having fun while learning and fundraising is what students in St. Mary School's Montessori preschool did on Tuesday during their Trike-A-Thon.
