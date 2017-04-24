Mom prom fun

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Alison Atkinson, 31, of Vienna, left, shares a laugh with her friend Sarah Zumbro, 31, also of Vienna, at the fourth annual Mom Prom for BrAva on Friday evening at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Women across the Mid-Ohio Valley got out their fanciest dresses and let loose on the dance floor at the annual Mom Prom on Friday.

